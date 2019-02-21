NVIDIA Adds MX230 and MX250 to GeForce Mobile GPU Line

New Low-Power Mobile GeForce GPUs

Two new GPU additions quietly showed up on NVIDIA‘s website recently. These are the MX230 and MX250 GPUs, which are GeForce mobile solutions on top of the MX130 and MX150. Although don’t expect quite a bit of a performance leap over its predecessor since both of these still use the Pascal microarchitecture.

In fact, looking at the official specifications and performance from NVIDIA themselves, it actually looks like a step back.

How Well Do These NVIDIA GPUs Perform?

NVIDIA’s website lists the performance metric based on Intel’s UHD620 IGP as the base (1.0). See the table below for the official specs of the MX230 and MX250 respectively.

With the numbers they provide, the MX230 performs 2.6X better than the UHD620, while the MX250 performs up to 3.5X the same GPU. On the other hand, the MX150 outdoes both by performing 4X that of the UHD 620 IGP. So the MX250, despite having a higher tiered name actually performs worse than the MX250.

All three have similar features including Optimus, and GPU Boost. However, the MX150’s OpenGL support is up to 4.5, whereas the newer MX250 and MX230 have OpenGL 4.6 support.

In comparison to the MX130, the MX230’s performance is only slightly higher (2.5x vs 2.6x). Although the MX130 is actually still using the older Maxwell architecture.