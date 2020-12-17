Nvidia Announces ‘Special Broadcast’ This January

With CES 2021 set to kick off in just a few week’s time (albeit, as a purely digital event), we can clearly expect a lot of new exciting news and announcements from the world of PC hardware and technology. In getting their announcement out of the way relatively early, however, Nvidia has confirmed that a ‘special broadcast’ will be held on January 12th with lots of new product reveals expected to be made!

Nvidia GeForce RTX – Game On!

In confirming the launch of a broadcast event (it’s unclear at the time of writing whether this will be live or a pre-recorded announcement) Nvidia is excepted to confirm a lot of new graphics card launches. Although currently a matter of speculation, we would expect some news regarding the following products:

  • GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card
  • GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card
  • The Nvidia 30XX mobile range of GPUs (laptop graphics cards)
Where Can I Check It Out?

In confirming that the event will be held on January 12th at 9 am PST (5 pm GMT) we expect that the event will be broadcast across their social media channels including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, etc. – For more information on this event, however, you can check out the official Nvidia website (which is currently a placeholder for where we expect another video link to be posted) by clicking here!

Rest assured though, we’ll be checking it out and will be ready to being you all of the TLDW highlights!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
