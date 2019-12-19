NVIDIA Announces PhysX 5.0 Will be Available in 2020

In terms of computer programs, PhysX certainly has a very long history. Originating back to 2004, the physics engine was acquired by Nvidia in 2008. Since then, it has been a regular staple for many developers in their game programming. In fact, for many AAA-releases, you’d be hard pushed to find games that don’t utilize this software.

With it being essentially an ‘opensource’ program for the last year, however, Nvidia has announced that a brand new version (PhysX 5.0) is set for release at some point next year! Game developers will, undoubtedly, be keeping a close eye on this!

NVIDIA PhysX 5.0

At the time of writing, no exact release date for PhysX 5.0 has been given. All we do know is that Nvidia has confirmed that, based on the current progress, it will be available at some stage in 2020.

In releasing a demo video (that you can watch below), Team Green is, however, keen to show you what they’ve been working on. Let’s check it out!

Key Features

Below you can find a list of the confirmed key features that will form PhysX 5.0.

The Finite Element Model (FEM): an industry-standard simulation technique for deformable bodies. It is used extensively in the automotive and manufacturing industries. To accurately simulate the structural strength of both rigid and soft assemblies.

Liquid simulations: Developers will be able to use discrete particle simulations to model granular flow. The implementation is scalable; robust-to-large time-steps can be used to stably simulate a wide range of liquids.

Arbitrary meshes: These can be simulated as cloth or rope using PhysX 5.0’s constrained particle model. These meshes can be coupled with volume preservation constraints with application-defined pressures to simulate inflatable shapes. The mesh-based simulations also provide a model to simulate aerodynamic drag and lift. The constraint model supports springs so it can be used to create mass-spring systems.

Where Will I Be Able To Get It?

Although not released yet, if you are anxious to learn more about Physx (and to have it bookmarked ready to download) then your best bet would be to visit the official Nvidia website page for the technology. You can find that via the link here!

What do you think? Have you ever used Nvidia PhysX? Are you looking forward to the new version? In addition, do you think 5.0 will remain opensource on launch? – Let us know in the comments!