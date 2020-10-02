Nvidia Changes 3070 Launch to Oct 29th (Because of AMD?)

Until very recently, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 was officially set to be launched on October 15th and with it promising ‘better than 2080 Ti’ performance for around £450, it certainly managed to grab a lot of attention from various members of the hardware community. Put simply, of the entire 30XX range of graphics cards confirmed so far, this was probably the one I was most interested in buying!

Well, in a decision that has almost certainly been influenced by AMD, a report via Videocardz has confirmed that the launch date for this new Nvidia GPU has now officially been pushed back until October 29th.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

So, why has AMD likely played a roll in the launch date of the 3070 being changed? Well, while we can’t say this as a categorical fact, it is more than a little curious that October 29th just happens to be the day after Team Red is expected to confirm the launch of their ‘Big Navi’ Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. – Albeit, officially, Nvidia is attempting to claim that they made this decision a while ago and simply forgot to tell anyone. Yeah… ok…

Put simply, Nvidia is clearly hoping that their 3070 will be able to steal a lot of the thunder away from AMD, and, probably with good reason too!

What Do We Think?

Even the most optimistic of AMD enthusiasts would likely concede that the absolute best of the AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards will likely only offer Nvidia competition around the 3070 area. That isn’t, incidentally, a criticism either as while many bemoan the fact that AMD always seems to be a step behind Nvidia, mid-tier graphics cards are always a vastly more popular and lucrative market than top-tier.

Put simply though, if you are eagerly awaiting an upgrade to your GPU, by this time next month you may well have some excellent options to pick from. Albeit, even though I always hope AMD can surprise me, I’m still probably erring more towards the 3070 at the time of writing.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!