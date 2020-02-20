Nvidia Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 is Coming to GeForce NOW!

Earlier this month Nvidia brought a semi-surprise to the gaming market by launching their GeForce Now game streaming service. While the initial response has been generally positive, there have been a number of moderate issues. Most notably, some apparent confusion between Nvidia and Blizzard/Activision which saw their games removed from the platform.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Nvidia has confirmed that a pretty huge upcoming gaming release is on its way to the platform. Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on GeForce NOW!

Nvidia Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 on GeForce NOW

Admittedly, this is a bit of a surprising announcement as it (technically) represents one of the new upcoming AAA-titles to be coming to the GeForce NOW platform. In confirming the news, Nvidia has said:

“GeForce NOW members will be able to grab their copy on Steam and play the game the moment it’s available. GeForce NOW Founders members can explore the streets of Night City with RTX ON, fully optimized and instantly available, even on your Mac laptop.”

What Do We Think?

Given that Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the biggest gaming releases of 2020, this deal certainly represents a solid coup on the part of Nvidia. Will it be enough to tempt people into trying to game streaming service out though?

Well, if you’re already curious about it and want to learn more, you can check out the official GeForce NOW website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you surprised by this announcement? Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? In addition, do you think you’ll be playing it on GeForce NOW? – Let us know in the comments!