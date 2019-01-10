Nvidia Say AMD Radeon VII Graphics Card Is “Underwhelming”
Mike Sanders / 22 mins ago
With AMD yesterday officially revealing their upcoming Radeon VII graphics card, it has led to a lot of curiosity as to exactly how good it is. With it set to feature the latest 7nm technology and Vega 20 design, AMD seems fairly convinced that this is going to be able to truly compete with Nvidia in gaming.
Team Green, however, is not so impressed. In a report via DSOGaming, Jensen Huang (the Nvidia CEO) has said that he thinks the new graphics card is “underwhelming”.
The Nvidia CEO said: “It’s underwhelming. The performance is lousy and there’s nothing new. [There’s] no ray tracing, no AI. It’s 7nm with HBM memory that barely keeps up with a 2080. And if we turn on DLSS we’ll crush it. And if we turn on ray tracing we’ll crush it.”
With AMD showcasing some benchmark figures (which are, of course, to be taken with a pinch of salt) it seems that the Radeon VII will sit somewhere between the 2080 and 2080Ti. Probably more towards the lower end of that scale. I do, however, find myself agreeing with Jensen Huang, but not for the reasons he’s given!
Pricing Is A Problem
With an expected retail price of $699, the Radeon VII is essentially price matching the Nvidia 2080. I do, however, have something of a problem with this. You are essentially getting a card that seemingly performs on a near parity, but without any ray tracing or DLSS. Frankly, if I was given the choice between the two, I see nothing here to tempt me towards the AMD graphics card.
Of course, when formal benchmarking figures are released, I might change my mind. I do, however, think that AMD has made an error here. If they could’ve undercut the competition by $100, I’m certain this would’ve been a huge success. Now?… I’m not so sure.
Well its clearly targeted at people who want a powerful VGA, but are unable or unwilling to rob a bank or part with crucial body part. For them it’s good investment. On top of that AMD is known for slashing prices regularly, something that nVidia (a la Intel) doesn’t do. And Mr Jensen Huang can choke it. Who need that crap he mentioned to play games anyway. And for content creation its even more laughable argument (especially in non-Windows environment where AMD really shines).
If not for lack of IRAY support I would be excited to test it.