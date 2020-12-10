Nvidia Cyberpunk 2077 Game Ready Driver (460.79) is Out!

Well, it’s taken around 8-years to happen, but Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out and, I daresay, many of you are more than a little anxious to try it out and see if the game can possibly live up to the colossal amount of hype it generated. I know I am, but unfortunately, work must come first!

If you are, therefore, also watching the clock like a hawk waiting to get home to your gaming PC, then if you own an Nvidia graphics card, you might want to just do a little housekeeping first as with the release of their latest GPU driver update (460.79) Team Green has added official game ready support for Cyberpunk 2077!

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 460.79 WHQL

As part of the official update notes, Nvidia has included the following additions and fixes with their latest GPU driver update:

Game Ready for Cyberpunk 2077

This new Game Ready Driver provides the ultimate gaming experience for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for the official launch of Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10.

New Features and Other Changes

NVIDIA Control Panel Added Background Application Max Frame Rate control (Manage 3D Settings page) Added Color Accuracy Mode feature (Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings page)



FIXED ISSUES

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]

[GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]

[GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]

[MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]

[5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].

Where Can I Get This Update?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update (which, if you intend to play Cyberpunk 2077, certainly sounds like a good idea) you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the Nvidia GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? – Let us know in the comments!