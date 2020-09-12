Nvidia Delays 3080 Review Embargo Until September 16th

With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 samples being out in the wild and reviews being prepared, as you might expect it’s currently more than a little busy within the industry with everyone rushing to get all of their testing, writing, and recording, etc. out of the way in preparation for the official embargo to lift. Following an official post on Reddit, however, Nvidia has confirmed (and not for the first time) that the review launch date for the 3080 has changed, but this time around, rather than moving forward, it has instead been pushed back a little!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card

With the new review embargo date set for September 16th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time (2 PM BST) Nvidia has cited that delays in shipments and general COVID-19 issues have seen them receive enough requests from the reviewing community to (again, not for the first time) change the official date/time in which reviews for the 3080 graphics card will be allowed to go live.

Trust me when I say this though, continually changing the date is, generally speaking, largely more troublesome than it is helpful!

What Do We Think?

While we entirely appreciate that Nvidia is not going to want technology journalists to feel rushed in their testing or conclusions for the 3080 graphics card, this is the 3rd-time in which a new date has been set and when you have both video and written reviews set to go live, it can create more than a little confusion and headaches! Put simply, considering that until this morning, we were under the impression that the embargo was set for the 15th, you can likely expect reviews to start appearing online as of this Tuesday as, quite frankly, there are definitely going to be some (deliberate or otherwise) crossed wires here!

While not quite as annoying as when AMD released a new BIOS update 24-hours before the review launch of their 5700 XT graphics cards, it’s certainly starting to get a little messy!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!