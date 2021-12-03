Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 497.09 Drivers Confirm Upcoming 2060 12GB Release!

Nvidia has just announced the launch of its brand new GeForce Game Ready 497.09 graphics card drivers, and we daresay many of you may have already received the notification to update them. What does this latest version actually bring to the party though? Well, chiefly is the game-ready support for the upcoming release of ‘Icarus’. More than that, however, the driver notes also confirm the upcoming release of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 12GB revision. – And yes, this is prior to Nvidia themselves having yet made a formal announcement!

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 497.09 Graphics Card Drivers

As part of the new driver update (which you can read in full here) Nvidia has confirmed the following support, optimisations, and fixes provided:

Game Ready for ICARUS

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for ICARUS, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) to maximize performance and image quality. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles including Chorus and Halo Infinite.

New Features and Other Changes

Added support for the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB

Support For Newly Validated G-SYNC Compatible Displays

Our newest Game Ready Driver driver also adds support for 6 new G-SYNC Compatible displays that deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience that makes your gaming smoother and more enjoyable.

New Games Supported By GeForce Experience’s Optimal Settings

GeForce Experience’s one-click optimal settings enable you to instantly configure game options for your system’s hardware, giving you smooth, optimized gameplay. Over 1000 titles are supported, and since our last driver release we’ve added support for 5 more:

Farming Simulator 22

Halo Infinite

Inscryption

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Crab Game

Fixed Issues:

[Red Dead Redemption 2/Doom Eternal]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]

[Doom 3 BFG Edition]: The games shows corruption upon launch. [3407653]

[YouTube]: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or during video playback. [3420164]

[NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49, NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708]

Games do not launch correctly on GeForce GTX 750 Ti when NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled. [3442778]

[Notebook]: Black screen may be observed on some Optimus notebooks with 1440p/165hz panels when in discrete GPU mode. [3426730]

[Notebook]: eDP panel cannot be lit when booting to the desktop after switching to discrete mode. [3423400]

Using Adaptive Vertical Sync while G-SYNC is enabled may result in random black screen. [3437003]

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, we did not expect Nvidia to make too much fanfare about the launch of its newly revised 2060 graphics card. It is, after all, not only last-gen technology, but basically an admission that their current 30XX series is, and will seemingly continue to be, in exceptionally short supply. – All going well, the new 2060 (featuring 12GB of VRAM) will be set for release on December 7th.

What about those drivers though? Well, presuming you haven’t already checked (or been prompted to do so), if you have the Nvidia GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick driver update search on it should allow you to download and install this latest version. – Failing this happening, however, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? – Let us know in the comments!