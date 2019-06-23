Nvidia GeForce Hotfix Driver 431.18 is Released

Nvidia GeForce Hotfix Driver 431.18

Perhaps one of the more mildly inconvenient aspects of owning a gaming PC (and wanting to play the latest games) is the regularity in which new driver updates are released. Fortunately, for the vast majority of the time, these updates generally tend to install without any problems. There are, however, occasions where unexpected issues arise. Enter the latest Nvidia hotfix!

Following the release of the latest official update, some GTA V users have found ‘stuttering/flickering’ issues when MSAA is turned on. In addition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was also seeing random crashes. Well, the good news is that following the release of the hotfix (431.18) driver, these can now be corrected!

What Has Been Fixed

As part of the official website for the hotfix, the following ‘repairs’ have been implimented.

Fixes BSOD after waking ASUS GL703GS/Asus GL502VML notebook from hibernation

Shadow of the Tomb Raider may experience a game crash or TDR when launching game on Pascal GPU

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Benchmark quits when running with ray tracing is enabled

Grand Theft Auto V may experience flickering when MSAA is used

If you do, therefore, actively play either GTA V or Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it’s probably a good idea to get this patch installed.

Should I Install It?

As this is a hot fix, the chances are that your Nvidia GeForce Experience will not prompt you to make the download. In addition, if you don’t play these games, you are probably best advised to not install this anyway. Hot fixes are, essentially, band aids until the next official update is released.

If you do, however, want to download the update or learn more about it, you can visit the official Nvidia update page via the link here!

What do you think? Have you had any problems since the last update? – Let us know in the comments!