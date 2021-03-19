Nvidia GeForce NOW ‘Premium’ Membership Cost is Doubled

Of all the game streaming services available, and we’ll admit that we’re not exactly blessed with masses of them, it’s hard to argue that Nvidia GeForce NOW is one of the best around. It’s easy to use, provides you with an excellent library of games, and, of course, allows you to play AAA-titles without the need of a notably high-specced PC.

There was, however, another quite significant perk to it. Namely, that at $4.99 a month, it was surprisingly cheap based on what you got! – Well, following a new post on the official Nvidia blog website, it would appear that the good times have now come to an end! Well… For some of you at least!

Nvidia GeForce NOW

In the creation of a new ‘priority’ tier (replacing the prior ‘Premium’ tag, Nvidia has doubled the subscription price of its GeForce NOW game streaming service without, it should be noted, really offering users anything new or exciting for it.

So, if you go to sign-up now, you’ll see that instead of $4.99 a month, it now costs $9.99. It isn’t, however, all bad news.

Good News… For Current Members!

While the price for the game streaming service has increased quite significantly, Nvidia has confirmed that current ‘early adopter’ members will be retaining their existing fee of $4.99. In other words, this price increase literally only applies to new or returning customers, not existing ones! – So if you have been a ‘loyal’ subscriber to GeForce NOW, the good news is that Nvidia is happy to reward you for being there from the early days!

For those of you who were not, however, we should note that even at $9.99 a month, GeForce NOW is still one of (if not the) best game streaming service out there and, as such, if you want to learn more about it, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!