Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Specifications Leak Online!

Despite Nvidia launching some of their most premium model graphics cards back in September, this clearly only represented the tip of the iceberg in terms of their full expected range of 30XX GPUs. There is, of course, still the (highly probable) matter of the 3080 Ti, 3060, 3060 Ti, 3050 Ti, and, of course, the more entry-level focused 3050 to think about in the coming months.

In regards to the latter most of those graphics cards, however, to date we have heard very little about it. That is, until now! – Following a Twitter post by reliable Nvidia leak source ‘@kopite7kimi‘ we may have our first look at just how powerful this clearly more budget orientated GPU will be!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

In the post, which you can check out below, it has been suggested that the GeForce RTX 3050 will feature a GA107-300 chipset coming with 2304 CUDA cores. Now, in comparative terms, this would represent a pretty significant upgrade on their last budget-focused release, the GTX 1650. Specifically, and again in terms of CUDA cores alone, this could potentially represent over a 60% increase if the rumor is true.

In terms of memory, while this GPU will almost certainly utilize GDDR6 to keep production costs down (rather than GDDR6X), the only major key point not revealed in this leak is how much it will have. Our best guess, however, is likely either 4GB or 6GB.

RTX 3050, GA107-300, 2304FP32, 90W TGP — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) November 9, 2020

How Good Will It REALLY Be?

If there is going to be an RTX 3050 graphics card from Nvidia, this would represent the first time the company has introduced its ‘ray tracing’ technology within a more cost-effective design. Lest we forget, the ‘cheapest’ option currently around featuring the ‘RTX’ technology is the 2060, and that still costs a relatively beefy £250. Admittedly, not a fortune, but perhaps a bit too much for the gamer on a budget! – As such, it will be more than a little curious to see, if this is true, just how well the 3050 will cope with all the bells and whistles of DLSS and ray tracing.

With Nvidia expected to announce the remaining 30XX graphics cards over the next few months, however, you can likely expect to hear a lot more news about this (and other) GPUs in the near future.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!