Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specs Revealed!

/ 1 hour ago
Nvidia logo

We should start by noting that, officially speaking, Nvidia has not yet confirmed the existence of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. In fact, in the grand scheme of things, there is still the small matter of the 3070 to get out of the way before Team Green will begin looking towards its more mid-tier GPU designs.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, leaked GPU-Z results have given us what is practically confirmed specifications for the, as above, still unconfirmed, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Now, admittedly, it wouldn’t be too difficult to fudge an image to fake this information, as such, take it with a little grain of salt. With that being said, however, it does look pretty legitimate and, with that in mind, we have the following specifications:

  • 4,864 CUDA cores
  • Base Clock Speed – 1410MHz
  • Boost Clock Speed – 1665MHz
  • 256-bit memory bus at 14GBps
  • 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specs Revealed! 1

What Do We Think?

While we will reserve any final judgment until we have one strapped down to our test bench, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti does seem to be ticking a lot of the right boxes when it comes to GPU ‘sweet spots’ in 2020. As such, similar to the 1060 and 2060, we fully expect this graphics card to be very popular with consumers.

As for when it will arrive, however, well, we’re still firmly in the realms of speculation there. It is, however, indicated that the 3060 Ti will release around mid to late November with an expected MSRP of around $350-$450.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

