Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU Image Leaks

Admittedly, with many of the desktop releases hitting the headlines over the last few weeks, it has largely gone forgotten that, sooner or later, the Nvidia 30XX series will be making their way to laptops in the presumably near future. I must confess that even I hadn’t really thought much about it until now.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that one of the first GPUs to make its debut on the portable platform will be the 3070 as an image has leaked online from the ‘mobile’ version of the graphics card.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070M

Based on the image, this does appear to be the first official appearance of the GA104 chipset that is also expected to be used in the desktop 3070 and 3060 Ti graphics cards. More so though, with the SK Hynix memory clearly on display, it does appear that this mobile GPU will utilize GDDR6 memory and will likely come with an 8GB VRAM configuration.

While we clearly don’t know anything in terms of its detailed specifications, it seems pretty clear that Nvidia is largely ready for its mobile 30XX releases. It’s simply a question of when they will make their debut!

When Will We Know More?

Nvidia is expected to formally confirm the launch of their mobile 30XX graphics cards at CES 2021 which, as you may be aware, has already been confirmed as a ‘digital-only’ event. That being said, however, if they are indeed announced at that time, we can likely expect a fresh wave of new and exciting laptop releases coming very quickly on its heels!

So, if you are in the market for a new notebook, you might (if you can) just want to wait a couple of months because if these mobile GPUs are anything like the desktop models, we could have some very potent laptops coming to the market in the not-to-distant future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!