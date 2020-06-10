Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Heatsink Image Leaks

It’s certainly been a (surprisingly) busy week for Nvidia news as, unless you missed it, leaked images recently appeared online suggesting the new potential design for the RTX 3080 ‘Founders Edition’ graphics card and, in terms of what we’ve seen before, these certainly looked to be going in some interesting new directions.

In a report via Videocardz, however, if you were still on the fence that this design may have been fake, there’s some interesting new evidence suggesting that they are entirely legitimate.

Nvidia RTX 3080

Following the leak of further images, we can see three of the unique cooling designs featured on the original leaked images. Clearly though, in case you didn’t notice, missing the GPU part. The fact that these are ‘out in the wild’, however, surely adds to the credence that the original leak was accurate. Well, at least of one of the proposed end-product designs.

The most interesting fact that can be gleaned from them is that Nvidia appears to be making a return to heat pipes within their graphics card cooling designs as four are clearly visible here. If true, this is something not seen from the company for around 10-years. With the design set to incorporate 2 fans (on opposite ends of the GPU), however, we can surely expect some really decent levels of cooling performance from this new (if mildly bizarre) design.

What Do We Think?

We should note, for the sake of fairness, that there is still no confirmation that the leaked images or indeed this cooler design will ever see the light of day in terms of a final consumer release. If this is the final form of the Nvidia RTX 3080, however, then it’s certainly looking like a very interesting proposition and not, clearly, just in terms of what level of graphical performance it might provide.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!