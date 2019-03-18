Nvidia GTC 2019 – Dragon Hound Coming from Nexon With RTX VERY On

Dragon Hound

The first gaming demo we saw at GTC tonight is from Nexon. Most importantly, it’s using the new Unreal Engine 4.22 which is yet to be released. However, this update will allow for RTX features with that engine.

The new game is to be called Dragon Hound. It uses extremely insane amounts of Ray Tracing too. Polished, dented, and scratched armour. Crystal surfaces, shiny weapons, and Steam Punk style constructs all glimmer with light.

Most importantly, we see reflections of flying dragons ripping over the surfaces around you.

An armoured knight looks ready to destroy anything before him. The dragon looks staggering too. The context, no idea. But flying on dragons, big ass swords, and something about Steam Punk… I’m in!!!

More details to follow.