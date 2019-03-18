Nvidia GTC BMW – Virtual or Reality?
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
GTC BMW
So, Nvidia
DEMO
The trailer showed a BMW car presentation. One car real, the other RTX in Unity. Could we tell? Could we hell! Even the crowd at the event were stumped. This allowed them to show real-time editing of a
For creatives, this is huge. For gaming, there are benefits, but that’s a different story. Not waiting for render times and for lighting to bake means you can craft and change on the fly. No big render farms, just a standard consumer GPU.
MESH, RT and AI
Of course, this leads into the latest innovations with Turing. The optimisations the chipset allows from improved rendering with Mesh Shaders, Ray Tracing, and AI trained upscaling will all be greatly beneficial to creators. Of course, that’ll trickle on to everything like CGI, graphics design, and gaming.
Download
This demo will be available for download in the near future for us to all tinker with. We cannot wait!