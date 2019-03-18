Nvidia GTC BMW – Virtual or Reality?

GTC BMW

So, Nvidia are keen to push their RTX tech, of course they are. Ray Tracing is nothing new, it’s a HUGE part of CGI for movies. However, it’s done on huge farms of CPUs in render farms in software. Now it can be done on GPU, in real-time, cutting production times and costs while also helping with creativity.

DEMO

The trailer showed a BMW car presentation. One car real, the other RTX in Unity. Could we tell? Could we hell! Even the crowd at the event were stumped. This allowed them to show real-time editing of a photo realistic car. Change colours, materials and more.

For creatives, this is huge. For gaming, there are benefits, but that’s a different story. Not waiting for render times and for lighting to bake means you can craft and change on the fly. No big render farms, just a standard consumer GPU.

MESH, RT and AI

Of course, this leads into the latest innovations with Turing. The optimisations the chipset allows from improved rendering with Mesh Shaders, Ray Tracing, and AI trained upscaling will all be greatly beneficial to creators. Of course, that’ll trickle on to everything like CGI, graphics design, and gaming.

Download

This demo will be available for download in the near future for us to all tinker with. We cannot wait!