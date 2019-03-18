Nvidia GTC BMW – Virtual or Reality?

/ 2 hours ago
Nvidia GTC BMW - Virtual or Reality?

GTC BMW

So, Nvidia are keen to push their RTX tech, of course they are. Ray Tracing is nothing new, it’s a HUGE part of CGI for movies. However, it’s done on huge farms of CPUs in render farms in software. Now it can be done on GPU, in real-time, cutting production times and costs while also helping with creativity.

DEMO

The trailer showed a BMW car presentation. One car real, the other RTX in Unity. Could we tell? Could we hell! Even the crowd at the event were stumped. This allowed them to show real-time editing of a photo realistic car. Change colours, materials and more.

For creatives, this is huge. For gaming, there are benefits, but that’s a different story. Not waiting for render times and for lighting to bake means you can craft and change on the fly. No big render farms, just a standard consumer GPU.

MESH, RT and AI

Of course, this leads into the latest innovations with Turing. The optimisations the chipset allows from improved rendering with Mesh Shaders, Ray Tracing, and AI trained upscaling will all be greatly beneficial to creators. Of course, that’ll trickle on to everything like CGI, graphics design, and gaming.

Download

This demo will be available for download in the near future for us to all tinker with. We cannot wait!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!