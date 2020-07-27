Nvidia Hotfix 451.85 Corrects Death Stranding Issues

Following the recent release of Nvidia’s latest (official) 451.67 WHQL Game Ready drivers, a number of issues have been reported by various users regarding games such as Death Stranding, Forza Motorsport 7, and even Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

If you are one of those people, then there’s some good news. Following the release of Hotfix 451.85, Nvidia thinks it might have a temporary solution to some of the most notable problems reported!

Nvidia Hotfix 451.85

As a hotfix, this isn’t a mainstream driver release and, as such, unless you have experienced any notable problems since the most recent driver update, you might want to give this a skip. So, with that out of the way, what does this fix? Well, the official update notes confirm fixes for the following items:

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.

[Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs

NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs with invalid timings

Some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.

Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled

[Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps

[G-Sync Compatible] Adds support for the Samsung 27″ Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Where Can I Download It?

As above, unless you are very specifically having any of the aforementioned problems, it’s generally advised to not download the hotfix. Any fixes applied will, of course, automatically come with the next official driver update. If you do, however, want to learn more (and download this hotfix), you can check out the official Nvidia website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!