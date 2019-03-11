Nvidia Is Officially Ending Driver Support For 3D Vision

Nvidia Ends Driver Support For 3D Vision

I must admit that despite the product being on the market for around 10 years now, I don’t know a single person who owns a Nvidia 3D Vision device. Admittedly, this isn’t the sort of question you randomly ask people, but I think it’s fair to say that despite the premise, it hasn’t proven to be entirely popular.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, it seems that Nvidia might be finally calling it a day for the product as they have announced that they will be ending official driver support for it.

Why Is It Ending?

In an official blog post, Nvidia has said:

“Following the posting of the final driver from Release 418 in April 2019, GeForce Game Ready Drivers will no longer support NVIDIA 3D Vision. The NVIDIA support team will continue to address critical driver issues for 3D Vision in Release 418 through April, 2020. Those looking to utilize 3D Vision can remain on a Release 418 driver.”

Despite the potential of the glasses, which offered players a 3D like environment, adoption figures were never impressive. This, despite a reasonable amount of games supporting the technology.

The Right Idea At The Wrong Time?

3D Vision was, arguable, the first of what you might call the ‘current generation’ of VR/AR devices. The technology was solid, albeit the 2nd-edition (released in 2011) did offer a number of significant improvements.

As with many technology devices, however, it simply never caught on. So while this might not technically be the end of the product, it is, at the very least, the beginning of the end.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!