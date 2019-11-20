Nvidia is Planning on Bringing ‘Super’ to the Mobile Platform

Releasing earlier this year, Nvidia has seen more than a little success with the ‘Super‘ variants of their 20XX desktop graphics cards. To date, however, ‘Super’ hasn’t yet made the transition to their ‘mobile’ platform which (as you probably know) is utilized in laptops/notebooks.

In a report via Videocardz, however, a leaked graphic (itemizing 5 graphics card SKUs) is rumored to be Team Green’s upcoming launch models for their mobile ‘Super’ GPUs including both the 20XX range and the 16XX releases. Better still, they could be ready for manufacturers by the start of 2020!

Nvidia ‘Super’ Mobile Graphics Cards

With AMD reportedly lining up the release of their RX 5700M, RX 5550M, and RX 5300M graphics cards in the next month or so, it seems that Nvidia might be feeling the need to get their own ‘Super’ upgrades out the door a little sooner than planned.

That being said, however, even the most optimistic estimates don’t think Nvidia (nor indeed AMD) will do anything before CES 2020 (which is this January).

What Do We Think?

Transitioning the ‘Super’ upgrades to the mobile platform could be a great move for Nvidia. Don’t get us wrong, their standard 20XXM cards are more than decent. The 2060M, however, is a bit on the edge in terms of ‘great’ gaming performance and, as such, if Super can look to push this further (likely through the use of GDDR6 memory) then we can’t wait to see just how much better they can be!

The short version is if you’re planning on getting a gaming laptop, try holding off for just a couple more months. Between AMD and Nvidia, things are going to get interesting!

What do you think? Are you excited about the Nvidia 20XX ‘Super’ update to their mobile releases? How competitive do you think AMD will be? – Let us know in the comments!