Nvidia is Working on a New Pascal Based Graphics Card

I think it’s pretty safe to say that many of us would’ve assumed that Nvidia was happy to put its Pascal architecture to bed. Admittedly, as seen in the 10XX series of graphics cards, it was hugely popular with consumers. Particularly the 1060 and the 1080 Ti. The former being the most commonly owned GPU today and the latter remaining one of the most powerful. Even, we should add, despite them both being a generation (and around 3-4 years) old now.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that Nvidia is planning on another released based on the Pascal architecture. The chances are, however, that this is going to be aimed towards their mobile platform.

Nvidia Plans a New Pascal GPU

Utilizing the 14nm based architecture, it is believed that the new Pascal platform will be looking to provide the laptop manufacturers with some inexpensive and low-power hungry graphics card releases for 2020. All while likely helping Nvidia clear out some backstock.

The two models references within the Nvidia drivers include:

NVIDIA_DEV.1C94 = “NVIDIA GeForce MX350”

NVIDIA_DEV.1D16 = “NVIDIA GeForce MX330

What Do We Think?

Initially, we were mildly bemused that this might’ve been yet another 1XXX range of graphics cards from Nvidia. Instead, it seems almost certain that all Nvidia is looking to do is essentially refresh their 10XX mobile range. Of which the 1050m and 1060m proved to be exceptionally popular.

So, expect these new versions to likely have a different name, but under the hood, we’ll essentially be looking at some new/old inexpensive and low-power GPU laptop solutions. Which, by proxy, likely means we can expect to see them used in entry-level gaming laptops.

Nvidia is expected to (without much fanfare) launch this latest refresh in the next couple of months.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!