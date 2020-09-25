Nvidia Issues a Preemptive Apology for Limited RTX 3090 Supplies

I think it’s pretty fair to say that following the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 a little over a week ago, it has been a fairly shambolic affair for a lot of consumers looking to get their hands on one. With scalper bots being effectively able to wipe out the initial stock levels, getting a 3080 still isn’t easy and it certainly doesn’t look to be getting any better over the next few weeks! Well, not unless you’re willing to pay the insanely inflated prices that re-sellers are listing them for!

With the launch of the 3090 yesterday, however, if you were hoping that this might’ve provided you with an (admittedly significantly more expensive) GPU solution, then you may be set for further disappointment!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Following an official post on their website, Nvidia took the rather unusual move to apologize, in advance, for what they already anticipate will be a very limited market supply on the 3090 that will almost certainly not meet the expected demand.

“Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologize up front that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come.”

What Do We Think?

In fairness, we always knew (or at least suspected) that the 3090 would not be produced in the same quantities as the 3080. With it retailing for a minimum of $1,500, there was only going to be so many people who could afford it after all. Even fewer who genuinely needed a graphics card like this which has undoubtedly more to do with workstation than gaming. With this statement from Nvidia, however, rather than unusually high market demand, it already seems clear that Team Green isn’t certain they’ve made enough of them to forfil the initial number of orders expected. – All I can say is, with me eagerly eyeing up the purchase of a 3070, I hope to God that Nvidia doesn’t botch that release up because so far this has been nothing short of a complete pigs dinner!

