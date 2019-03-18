Nvidia Jetson Nano – $99 of CUDA X Awesomeness

Jetson Nano

Nvidia just revealed their new Jetson Nano computer. Much like the popular Raspberry Pi system, this is basically a mini PC. However, it’s designed with one task in mind, robotics.

CUDA-X

The new CUDA all-in-one software stack, CUDA-X was also revealed earlier which we’ve covered. However, this tiny computer can run the entire CUDA-X stack. This covers AI, voice recognition, sensor integration, and so much more. For deep-learning and robotics projects, this is a big deal.

Compact

It’s small enough to hold in your hand, but uses the latest Nvidia technologies to push the industry to the next level. It’ll support more high-resolution sensors and inputs. From fun at-home projects for programmers, to industrial scale applications, all from the same package. At $99, this could become the smart brain at the heart of your CUDA-X projects; drones, robotics, even toys.

ISAAC

Deep learning needs a school. A school for your robots! This simulation suite known as the Isaac SDK gives your Jetson Nano robot brain an environment that’s real to the robot. Here it can learn how to interact and train to your requirements. Then you simply upload the lessons, and your software learns and is ready to deploy!

Demo Robot

Look at this cute little bugger, he was rolled out as a demo, but really, the possibilities are rather endless here.