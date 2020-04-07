Nvidia Joins COVID-19 HPC Consortium to Fight the Virus!

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus, there are a lot of organizations around the world throwing their weight (or collective efforts) behind the race to find the cure. Well, more accurately, a vaccine. For example, we have reported (on a few occasions now) how [email protected] allows us humble home PC users the opportunity to throw our PCs power into the ring.

In a report via TechSpot, however, it seems that Nvidia is officially getting involved in the process. Rather than joining a more ‘user’ based effort, however, they have officially joined the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium.

Nvidia Joins The COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium

So, what is this ‘consortium’? Well, it is effectively a US Government-backed effort to organize some of the biggest technology companies around the world into a joint effort to attempt to speed-up the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19. To give you an idea as to how huge this project is, just check out some of the names already committed to it!

IBM

Amazon Web Services

AMD

Google Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Microsoft

NASA

With Nvidia now officially on that list, the HPC Consortium is reporting that they have over 402 petaflops, 105,334 nodes, 3,539,044 CPU cores, and 41,286 GPUs all working in the fight against the Coronavirus! All we need now is for Intel to get onboard!

What Do We Think?

In all honestly, it’s difficult to know exactly what impact the HPC Consortium or [email protected] will have in finding a vaccine. It is, however, fantastic to see such a huge effort from both major organizations and simple home PC users. It is genuinely nice to see that in these difficult times, companies and people can unite for a common goal! With all that power, however, one can only presume (or hope) that it’s put to good use to finding a way to stomp COVID-19!

As we noted above, however, don’t forget that you too can get involved in this fight. You can check the link here for more information!

What do you think? Do you think these efforts will have a notable impact in finding a vaccine? – Let us know in the comments!