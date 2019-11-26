Nvidia Launch Halo: Reach 441.41 Drivers with RDR2 Fixes

With Halo: The Master Chief collection due for release for the PC on December 3rd (finally!), I daresay many of you have already cleared your gaming diaries to give this one a go. It is, therefore, important to ensure that you have the latest graphics card drivers installed to give you the best experience.

Fortunately, getting out the doors a little ahead of schedule, Nvidia has launched its 441.41 drivers with specific support and optimization for Halo: Reach. Well, and a few other things as well!

Nvidia 441.41 Drivers

So, what do we get with these new drivers? Well, the official description reads as follows:

Game Ready for Halo: Reach The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Halo: Reach. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for the Quake II RTX v1.2 update which provides exciting quality enhancements for ray tracing and textures.

Image Sharpening Support for Vulkan and OpenGL Last month, we introduced a new NVIDIA Control Panel Image Sharpening feature that enables GeForce gamers to improve clarity and sharpness in DirectX titles, and to easily upscale and sharpen. With this new Game Ready Driver, this feature is also now available for OpenGL and Vulkan games. To enable Image Sharpening, open NVIDIA Control Panel and select Manage 3D Settings -> Image Sharpening.



New Features and Other Changes

Image Sharpening is now supported on OpenGL and Vulkan applications. Image Sharpening (set from the NVIDIA Control Panel->Manage 3D Settings page) increases the level of sharpness, detail, or clarity of images in games and applications. Note: As with all 3D settings in the NVIDIA Control Panel, you can enable Image Sharpening globally, or selectively enable/disable per game as needed (using the Program Settings tab).

Fixed Issues

[SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: The benchmark may crash while running in Vulkan mode with SLI enabled and using Ultra graphics settings. [200565367]

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Stalling occurs on some systems with 4-core and 6-core CPUs. [2752394]

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: The game may crash when launched in DirectX 12 mode. [200566997]

[Forza Horizon 4]: “Low streaming bandwidth” error may occur after extended gameplay. [2750515]

Known Issues

[V-Sync]: V-Sync does not work. [2719115]

[Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps [2750611]

[Grand Theft Auto V]: The game frequently crashes.

NVIDIA is working with the above application developers to resolve the issue.

Where Can I Download Them?

A quick check of your Nvidia GeForce Experience application should prompt you to install the latest drivers. If it does not, however, you can download and install them manually via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Halo: The Master Chief Collection? – Let us know in the comments!