NVIDIA Launch RTX Voice – AI-based Noise-Cancellation Software

/ 12 mins ago
nvidia logo mds

The chances are that with us all being stuck in self-isolation, you’ve probably been using video calls to keep in touch with your friends and family. That can, however, create problems when you’ve got more than a little action going on in the background. With my son being off from school for near a month now, I know I’ve found a new appreciation for my noise-canceling headphones.

Following a post on their official blog page, however, Nvidia may have an interesting solution for owners of their 20XX series of graphics cards.

Nvidia RTX Voice

The new software has been released for free (in a beta version) and looks to utilize the AI within your Nvidia RTX graphics card to automatically filter out background noise from your microphone to ensure that your audio records in near crystal clear clarity!

The official post from Nvidia says:

“When you’re working, playing, and creating content from home, you want to keep background noise to a minimum. NVIDIA RTX Voice is a new plugin that leverages NVIDIA RTX GPUs and their AI capabilities to remove distracting background noise from your broadcasts and voice chats.

RTX Voice allows users to:
Go live or attend a meeting remotely without worrying about finding a quiet place.
Suppress background noise from players in loud environments, making incoming audio easier to understand.

Like many of you, we’re all trying to adjust to our new normal. Our homes are now a shared office, streaming studio, and gaming den all in one. We’ve been silently working away on RTX Voice – our noise-canceling app – but wanted to get this in your hands as soon as possible via an early-access community beta. The product is still in development, but we hope you find it useful!”

nvidia rtx voice

What Do We Think?

Given that the beta version is being made available for free, it’s well worth trying out if you’re regularly using your headset/microphone for conference calls or gaming. We’re by no means suggesting that it’s perfect, but if you own a Nvidia 20XX GPU, it seems like a nice little option to have.

You can download the software (and learn more about it) via the official Nvidia website here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

