Nvidia Launches 3 New Laptop GPUs Including the RTX 2050!

January is certainly looking to be an amazingly busy month. Not only are we expecting new desktop graphics cards from Intel and Nvidia, but with the launch of the non-K Alder Lake-S processors as well as new laptop CPUs from Intel and AMD, big things are definitely on the horizon.

While this will, of course, also see the launch of Nvidia’s new high-performance mobile GPUs, however, following an official announcement, it seems that we’re also getting some new cost-effective offerings with the confirmation of three new releases!

Nvidia Confirm Three New Laptop GPUs

The first two are what appear to be full-blown entry-level graphics solutions in the MX550 and MX570. While the former MX550 is expected to be based upon the Turing TU117 chipset, however, the latter does appear to be going with a full-blown Ampere/GA107 configuration that will (if you can believe this) feature both DLSS and ‘limited’ ray tracing support. Albeit, do not expect that ‘limited’ to be anything beyond very restricted and performance-reducing functionality.

For both of these chipsets, however, even Nvidia themselves are downplaying any gaming capabilities with most of the focus falling on mobile video editing and professional use.

The RTX 2050, however, is undoubtedly a very interesting proposition. Thought to be sharing the same Ampere/GA107 chipset seen on the MX570, this one is definitely marketing itself as a gaming solution and with it rumoured to be coming with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it could well prove to be a very decent cost-effective solution,

When Will They Be Released?

We feel compelled to state, just in case you missed it at the start, that this is neither rumour nor speculation. Nvidia has 100% categorically confirmed the upcoming release of all three of these mobile GPUs. And, all going well, they will make their debut in laptop models set for release (or at least launch) next month!

Make no bones about it though, while the 2050 is certainly a very interesting proposition, and likely acting as a successor to the very popular 1050/1050 Ti, all three of these models are definitely going to be catering towards the entry-level end of the market. Don’t grumble too much about this though because, with laptop prices expected to soar in 2022, having an affordable option, while clearly not ideal, is still better than having nothing at all!

You can check out the official announcement via the link here!

Update!

Leaked benchmark results (courtesy of Videocardz) don’t give an overly optimistic level of performance. Although results have (so far) only appeared from the MX550 and 2050, in regards to the latter, it suggests something of it being around 30% better than the 1050 Ti, but around 30% worse than the 3050). There are still a lot of question marks surrounding these results though, so take it with a grain of salt.