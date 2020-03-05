Nvidia Leak Reveals 2070/2080 Super Mobile GPU Details

All going well, and we presume it is, Nvidia is expected to formally launch its mobile version of the 2070 and 2080 ‘Super’ graphics cards. Such a release will clearly always draw speculation as to exactly how good they will be. It seems, however, that a leaked slide (reportedly coming directly from Nvidia) has given us a clue as to what level of performance we can expect.

Put simply, it’s looking really good!

Nvidia 2070/2080 ‘Super’ Mobile Graphics Cards

For those of you unfamiliar with the term ‘mobile’, this refers to a graphics card (generally) designed for a laptop or notebook. While their performance is generally notable sub-par compared to the desktop versions, the slide would suggest that the ‘Super’ variants of Nvidia’s top-tier mobile GPUs are going to pack a pretty hefty punch!

You can check out the reportedly ‘leaked’ slide image from Nvidia below!

Image courtesy of TechSpot

What Do We Think?

Firstly, we always suggest that you treat such ‘leaks’ with a pretty large pinch of salt. If they are, however, correct, then in comparative terms the Nvidia 2080 Super (mobile) should outperform the 1050 (one of the most common mobile GPUs currently on the market) by a factor of (nearly) 7. Well, specifically when DLSS is turned on.

There are no two ways about it, the Nvidia 2070 and 2080 ‘Super’ mobile graphics cards are shaping up to the be the new market leaders. As such, if you are on the hunt for a new super-powerful laptop, these are well worth your attention! Just don’t expect them to be cheap!

What do you think? Do you think this slide is accurate? Are you in the market for a new laptop? – Let us know in the comments!