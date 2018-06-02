NVIDIA May Bundle The Crew 2 with GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti

The Return of Free Game Bundles?

A leaked Dutch promotional material courtesy of VideoCardz.com appears to show NVIDIA offering game bundles once again. This one in particular is offering a free copy of Ubisoft‘s The Crew 2 with every video card purchase. However, it is not just any GeForce video card but only with high-end GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti.

A reference GeForce GTX 1080 currently costs £529.00, while the GTX 1080 Ti costs £679.00. The GTX 1080 is now actually two years old, while the GTX 1080 Ti came out on March 2017. It is also rumoured that NVIDIA will be unveiling their next generation GeForce GPU this summer. Hence, the need for more enticing promotions like this.

What is The Crew 2 Anyway?

The Crew 2 is an upcoming open world racing video game developed by Ivory Tower and published by Ubisoft for Microsoft Windows. It is a sequel to the 2014 title of the same name and is due to launch on June 26, 2018.

What makes the game appealing is its vast open world which has a miniaturized United States geography. This means players can explore and have a virtual trip across the continental landscape without leaving the comfort of their home.

The game also allows players to control a variety of vehicles, not just cars, but motorcycles, boats, and airplanes as well. The closed beta sign-ups are currently open until June 3 for those who want to try it out early. Simply follow this link to check it out.

Watch the video below to see a preview of what the gameplay is like.