Nvidia May Give the 16XX GPU Range the ‘Super’ Treatment

If we’re being perfectly honest, the reasoning behind the 20XX ‘Super’ range of graphics cards was pretty clear. Nvidia wanted to put a little more distance between their own products and AMD’s most recent 5700 (and XT) GPU. That isn’t a criticism either as the current ‘Super’ range is more than a decent improvement on the base models.

With AMD reportedly planning the release of their 5600 graphics cards, however, rumours are suggesting that to combat this, Nvidia may be considering a ‘Super’ range for their 16XX series of GPUs.

Nvidia To Release 16XX ‘Super’ Graphics Cards?

In a report via PCGamesN, rumours are circulating that Nvidia is going to turn their attention back towards their 16XX series with at least one ‘Super’ release planned. This, again, to act as a direct counter to AMD’s upcoming release and to put a little distance between the products.

The only difficulty Nvidia may have in this regard is that in terms of price and performance, there is far less ‘wiggle room’ in the 16XX range. As such, their ‘Super’, if they do choose to do it, may be limited to just one card and probably the 1660 Ti.

What Do We Think?

It seems more than logical that Nvidia may choose to give the ‘Super’ branding a life beyond the 20XX range. As above, however, they are going to encounter some difficulties if they plan to do this for the 16XX series.

It will certainly be interesting, but being a rumour you do have to treat this with a pinch of salt. Nvidia has, and always will, love misinformation.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!