Nvidia May Have Just (Again) Delayed the 3080 Ti

Officially speaking, Nvidia has not yet confirmed that a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card will be released. I mean, we all know it’s going to happen sooner or later, but exactly when, at least in terms of a rubber stamp from Jensen Huang, is still entirely a matter of speculation.

While it was believed that the graphics card was supposed to be released last February, the overall market shortage led to unconfirmed reports that Nvidia had chosen to delay it indefinitely. With fresh (supposed insider) information appearing earlier this month, many individual sources claimed that April had now been pencilled in!

Well, if you were hopeful of that, then I’m afraid that following a report via Videocardz, it would appear that Team Green has, again, delayed the 3080 Ti!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

We feel it necessary to just confirm, once more, that there is nothing official from Nvidia regarding the 3080 Ti. As such, take this with a grain of salt. – So, with that little disclaimer out of the way, when can we expect some news regarding this highly-anticipated GPU?

Well, the latest development suggests that Nvidia will launch the 3080 Ti this May. So, in other words, its apparently been pushed back around a month.

What Do We Think?

One might dismiss this as, again, more rumor/speculation without much to back it up. And that would be fair. The report does, however, go onto say that a ‘May’ release date is bordering on ‘common knowledge’ among Asian tech companies. As such, it would appear that this does have a slither of credence to it!

Whether it turns out to be true or not though, of course, remains to be seen. Given the overall hype for this graphics card, however, I daresay more than a few of you reading this can’t wait to check it out. – I mean, we’d say buy it, but sadly not only is it likely going to be prohibitively expensive, but we also don’t expect overall stock levels to improve that much before (or even for a few months after) May 2021!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!