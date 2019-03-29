Nvidia Might Be Cooking Up New Peripherals For The Shield

While the Nvidia Shield has proven to be a popular (if mildly expensive) game streaming device, there is little argument amongst the owners that it is a pretty good (if not great) ‘console’.

At the time of writing, however, it has been a little over 2 years since Nvidia released any form of upgrade/release for the platform. In other words, aside from software updates, the Nvidia Shield on sale in 2017 is exactly the same as the one you could buy today. That isn’t, incidentally, a criticism. Just a fact.

In a report via PCGamesN, two new codenames have been revealed. Both of which indicate that, at the very least, a brand new design in both controller and remote control may be on the way.

What Do We Know?

The two codenames are said to be ‘Stormcaster’ and ‘Friday’. The former is confirmed as being a controller device while the latter is a remote control. Being directly associated with the Shield, it seems that while Nvidia may be happy with the console, they might be keen to push some peripherals onto the market.

A Bit Unusual?

It is rather unusual that after two years Nvidia would decide to release new peripherals on the market for the Shield. I mean, in truth, a revised design or update would’ve perhaps been more logical. This, specifically, for the system as a whole rather than just the controller or remote control.

That being said, however, the Shield is a very popular device. One that provides a lot of excellent functionality. Largely thanks to it’s near bullet proof Android operating system.

In the case of absolute confirmation on this, however, let’s just say that Nvidia is neither confirming nor denying it!

What do you think? Do you own a Shield? Would you welcome new peripherals? – Let us know in the comments!