NVIDIA Offers Free Kingston SSDs with GTX 1050Ti/1060

/ 3 hours ago

Free Kingston SSDs with Select Graphics Card Purchase

NVIDIA is currently running their Made to Game program in the UK. Part of this includes a free Kingston Solid-State Drive with every graphics card purchased. The good news is that this bundle is attached to NVIDIA’s more affordable GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1060 lineup. Although it is only with five select models listed on their site. All graphics cards under £250 come with a free Kingston 120GB SSSD. Meanwhile, the other ones which carry a price above that threshold come with a 240GB SSD.

Although NVIDIA’s site does not disclose the specific Kingston SSD model, the partner retail stores hosting these products do. Scan for example, lists this bundle as having a Kingston A400 240GB SSD. This drive is a budget consumer SATA drive with read speeds of up to 500MB/s and write speeds of up to 450MB/s.

Which GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1060 Graphics Cards Come with the Bundle?

For those looking for a GTX 1050Ti solution, the MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (£158.99) and the EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti  (£182.99) come with a 120GB SSD. The MSI GTX 1060 6GB at £249.96 almost makes it for a 240GB capacity. However, it is only available with a 120GB SSD.

The reamining EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OCV1 at £279.98 and £259.99 respectively come with a 240GB capacity drive.

To see the rest of the qualifying deals in the UK or in your area, visit the NVIDIA Made to Game website.

