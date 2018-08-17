Nvidia Prepare #BeForTheGame Livestream – Watch it Now!

#BeForTheGame

Over the next few days, we’re expecting some pretty massive announcements from Nvidia. Yes, the elusive new range of graphics cards is very nearly upon us. In fairness, it’s probably for the best as we’ve seen numerous ‘leaks‘ over the last month in regards to what the range will be, what it will cost and mostly just the basic premise of what they shall call it.

Although we are still holding fire on official confirmation (at least until Nvidia says so) we do believe that the new range is going down the 20XX line of branding. Nvidia has, however, announced that they will be hosting a live stream today to kick off their GeForce Gaming Celebration!

When Does The Stream Start?

The live stream will be hosted on Twitch and will start at 5 pm (UK time). We have embedded the stream below to save you a little effort. If that doesn’t work though, you can visit the official Twitch page in the link here.

What Do We Expect?

It’s no secret that Nvidia has been planning to use the upcoming Gamescom event in Germany to make some pretty big announcements. It’s our understanding that the CEO Jensen Huang himself is going to be making the keynote speech. This live stream though will probably give us a few ideas as to what to anticipate. Who knows, they might even make a couple big announcements!

The GeForce Gaming Celebration kicks off at 6 pm CET on Monday, August 20th at the Palladium, Schanzenstraße 36, 51063 Köln, Germany. Tickets are still available if you want to attend the event and these can be purchased in the link here! The eTeknix team will be there to cover the events as they unfold, so stay tuned for that, especially on our YouTube channel.

Thoughts?

What do you think? Are you excited for the new line of graphics cards? – Let us know in the comments!