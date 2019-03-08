Nvidia ‘Proves’ A Better Graphics Card Equals A Better KDR

Nvidia Prove Better Graphics Make You A Better Gamer

When it comes to competitive gaming, there is undoubtedly an advantage in having the best framerate possible. While the figure does vary, most at least agree that a minimum of 120fps is required for any potential professional competitive gamer.

Is this just hyperbole though? Well, apparently not! – In a report via PCGamesN, Nvidia has conducted research to ‘prove’ that owning a better graphics card does correlate to being a better gamer.

Research

In the research, Nvidia compared a set amount of gamers utilising the 6XX series all the way up to the latest 20XX graphics cards. The results found that as the graphical power increased, so did the players KDR (kill to death ratio).

Most surprisingly, a direct comparison from the 600 to the 20XX showed over a 50% improvement!

What Do We Think?

Well, it is a convenient narrative for Nvidia to suggest that owning a better graphics card will automatically result in you getting better at games such as Fortnite of PUBG.

There is, however, also the reality that if you take gaming more seriously, you’re more inclined to own a better PC. So… make of these results what you will, but they are if nothing else, fascinating!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!