Nvidia Quietly Adds the V100s to the Tesla Product Range

The chances are that you have probably heard about the Nvidia Tesla range of graphics cards, but have likely never encountered one. That is no criticism of your PC techiness as the Tesla range (not to be confused with the car brand) is largely aimed towards the workstation/supercomputer market. In other words, it’s all about a pure grunty workforce rather than getting 60fps in 4K on Red Dead Redemption 2.

In a report via Videocardz, however, Nvidia has (somewhat quietly) added another GPU to their existing Tesla range. Namely, the V100s. Despite the lack of fanfare, however, it is perhaps the beefiest model to date.

Nvidia Tesla V100s

Coming with 32GB of HMB2 memory, the V100s is (strictly speaking) the 6th-iteration of the V100 card. In other words, this is essentially another refresh of the original V100. Putting that aside, however, with it seeing some impressive improvements to pretty much all areas of performance, this is (at least in theory based on the numbers) the strongest of the Tesla V100 cards released to date.

You may, at this point, be wondering why Nvidia hasn’t made more of a song and dance about the V100s given its performance. Well, as above, it is a workstation graphics card and (as such) means absolutely nothing to the vast majority of PC consumers. Given that it does still feature the (increasingly aging) Volta architecture too, however, Nvidia probably doesn’t see this as something to shout about too loudly.

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

At the time of writing, neither price nor availability of the V100s has been disclosed. The short version, however, is that the V100s is going to be ridiculously expensive. To put things into context, the standard (non-s) model retails for a price in the region of $6000. That should give you a pretty decent idea as to what area the V100s will be in.

This perhaps makes it just as well that the total lack of display ports (DP or HMDI) makes this GPU entirely unless to gamers anyway. Still, it’s pretty hefty if nothing else!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!