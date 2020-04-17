Nvidia Releases DirectX 12 Ultimate Driver for Developers

While Nvidia opened the doors to ray-tracing with the launch of their 20XX RTX graphics cards back in late 2018, to date, there have been very few games that have really looked to fully-utilize the technology. In a report via Videocardz, however, a new DirectX 12 Ultimate Driver released by Nvidia may be set to significantly change that in upcoming game releases!

Nvidia DirectX 12 Ultimate Driver

The newly released Nvidia DirectX 12 Ultimate Developer Preview Driver (450.82) is currently only available to registered users. It’s launch, however, means that game developers now essentially have a tool that will allow them to implement lighting effects into their games such as ray tracing, Variable Rate Shading, Mesh Shading, and Sampler Feedback.

What Does Nvidia Have to Say?

“Microsoft’s DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR) API extends DirectX 12 to support real-time ray tracing, allowing developers to combine ray tracing with traditional rasterization and compute techniques. DirectX Raytracing enables cinematic reflections, shadows, and lighting in games and real-time applications while taking full advantage of NVIDIA RTX’s dedicated ray-tracing cores.”

What Do We Think?

With this tool now available to developers (the first of its kind) it means that we can expect to see an increased number of upcoming game releases supporting the technology offered within the Nvidia 20XX range of graphics cards. Put simply, this could be a literal ‘game-changer’ and one that could (finally) start putting those Nvidia RTX features to good use!

For more information, you can check out the official Nvidia website via the link here!

