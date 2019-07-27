Nvidia Releases Hotfix Driver After Mouse Pointers Disappear

With the recent release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Nvidia, as you might expect, released a new driver update to bring official support for the game to their graphics cards. It seems, however, that the update may have been released a little hastily.

In a report via TechPowerUp, the new driver has caused many users to experience an exceptionally inconvenient problem. Namely, their mouse pointers were disappearing from the screen. The good news is, however, that a hotfix has been released to look to correct the problem.

Nvidia Hotfix 431.68 Driver

Although no details are given as to exactly what causes the problem, it is believed to be most notable when users (who made the more recent official update) exited any game. They would, quite frankly, find the mouse pointer completely missing from their screen.

More than a little inconvenient if you planned to do something afterwards.

Should I Download It?

Well, the short version is that as this is a hotfix driver, it is in itself a bit of a half-baked potato. As such, if you’re not experiencing this issue, it’s generally always recommended to avoid it.

If you are, however, having this problem, you will not be prompted to make the update via the Nvidia GeForce Experience application. You can, however, manually update it via the link here!

What do you think? Have you been experiencing this problem? – Let us know in the comments!