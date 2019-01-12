Nvidia Announce Opening Of Robotics Research Laboratory

Nvidia Open Robotics Research Laboratory

In terms of technological development, Nvidia is, without a doubt, one of the world leaders. Their research development scope is so huge in fact that it’s one of the key reasons why AMD has always struggled to compete with them. It’s simply a case of massively differing resources. It seems, however, that Nvidia is ready to brand out into fresh new areas of research.

In a press release, Nvidia has confirmed the opening of a new research centre in America, specifically for the development of robotics.

What Will They Research?

The company has said that the new centre will use robotics to bring about the ‘next-generation’ of design. A key feature of which is their articulation. Specifically, that a robot will be capable of making finite automated tasks or even those as conducted by human hands, a much simpler process in the future.

Dieter Fox of Nvidia has said: “In the past, robotics research has focused on small, independent projects rather than fully integrated systems. We’re bringing together a collaborative, interdisciplinary team of experts in robot control and perception, computer vision, human-robot interaction, and deep learning.”

Applications

Nvidia has said that it hopes the research will lead to various breakthroughs. Particularly in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and many more.

Nvidia will open the doors to their Seattle based office on January 11th to show consumers a working prototype design. This design has been placed in a kitchen to show that it is capable of performing many (largely human) tasks. While this might sound rather unimpressive, for those with movement difficulties, this could eventually prove invaluable.

