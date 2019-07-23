Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER Founders Edition Review

1. Introduction 2. Photo Gallery 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Ray Tracing Performance 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Overclocking Performance 15. Final Thoughts 16. Related reviews 17. View All Pages

The RTX 2080 SUPER is here at last. Sure, we’ve already tested the stupidly fast RTX 2070 SUPER, and we loved the boosted performance of the RTX 2060 SUPER too. All those links are on the last page of this review, so check them out afterwards. However, now it’s time for the RTX 2080 series to get a big performance boost. The Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER Founders Edition should set the standard for what to expect from the RTX 2080 SUPER range. It’s Nvidia’s latest gaming monster, and while it’s not expected to topple the RTX 2080 Ti, we think it’s going to get pretty damn close to their flagship. The non-SUPER was no slouch, so this should be pretty special.

Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER Founders Edition

Nvidia is top of their game right now in more ways than one. They’re still the performance king for the enthusiast gamer. However, with features like Ray Tracing, DLSS and more, they’re also at the edge with innovation. That doesn’t mean they don’t have performance and pricing competition from AMD, because they do. However, as we’ve seen with the RTX 2060 SUPER and RTX 2070 SUPER, they’re capable of delivering some damn impressive gaming hardware regardless. Now, with the RTX 2080 SUPER, we have a card that may be nearly as fast as the RTX 2080 Ti but at a more reasonable price point.

Features

GDDR6 memory

63T RTX-Ops

1815 MHZ GPU Boost Clock

8GB of DDR6 Memory

15.5 Gbps Memory Clock

Nvidia GPU Boost 4

8+6 pin Power Connectors

2-slot thicken

Founder Edition cooler design

What Nvidia Had to Say

“The NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ is powered by the award-winning NVIDIA Turing™ architecture with more cores, higher clocks, and faster memory for ultimate performance and incredible new levels of realism. It’s time to gear up and get super powers.” – Nvidia

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER Founder Edition product page here.