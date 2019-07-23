Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER Founders Edition Review

/ 3 hours ago

Next Page »

The RTX 2080 SUPER is here at last. Sure, we’ve already tested the stupidly fast RTX 2070 SUPER, and we loved the boosted performance of the RTX 2060 SUPER too. All those links are on the last page of this review, so check them out afterwards. However, now it’s time for the RTX 2080 series to get a big performance boost. The Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER Founders Edition should set the standard for what to expect from the RTX 2080 SUPER range. It’s Nvidia’s latest gaming monster, and while it’s not expected to topple the RTX 2080 Ti, we think it’s going to get pretty damn close to their flagship. The non-SUPER was no slouch, so this should be pretty special.

Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER Founders Edition

Nvidia is top of their game right now in more ways than one. They’re still the performance king for the enthusiast gamer. However, with features like Ray Tracing, DLSS and more, they’re also at the edge with innovation. That doesn’t mean they don’t have performance and pricing competition from AMD, because they do. However, as we’ve seen with the RTX 2060 SUPER and RTX 2070 SUPER, they’re capable of delivering some damn impressive gaming hardware regardless. Now, with the RTX 2080 SUPER, we have a card that may be nearly as fast as the RTX 2080 Ti but at a more reasonable price point.

Features

  • GDDR6 memory
  • 63T RTX-Ops
  • 1815 MHZ GPU Boost Clock
  • 8GB of DDR6 Memory
  • 15.5 Gbps Memory Clock
  • Nvidia GPU Boost 4
  • 8+6 pin Power Connectors
  • 2-slot thicken
  • Founder Edition cooler design

What Nvidia Had to Say

“The NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ is powered by the award-winning NVIDIA Turing™ architecture with more cores, higher clocks, and faster memory for ultimate performance and incredible new levels of realism. It’s time to gear up and get super powers.” – Nvidia

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER Founder Edition product page here.

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives