Nvidia RTX 3070 AotS Benchmark Leaked

While we stopped using the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark absolutely ages ago, it does still seem a popular choice for some. It’s an interesting benchmark in the results it gives, but also that it often results in the benchmark figures leaking too. So when it comes to finding out about new GPUs, it’s pretty great.

RTX 3070 AotS Benchmark

@_rogame on twitter has found three benchmarks, showing the Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card running at Crazy 4K, Crazy 1080p and a custom run using 2560×1080 ultrawide. It’s suggested that all of the benchmarks came from the same tester, who was using an Intel Core i7-9700K based system.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card feature the GA104 GPU with an impressive 5888 CUDA cores. That comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory vs the GDDR6X of the GA102 models.

One benchmark doesn’t paint a while picture of the performance. However, things are looking good and we’re expecting RTX 2080 to 2080 Ti levels of performance in some scenarios. Let’s not beat around the bush, that would be mighty impressive.

Release Date

It’s expected that Nvidia will launch this card on October 29th. Is that just one day after the AMD RX 6900 and 6800? Why I believe it is, must just be a coincidence.