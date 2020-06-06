Nvidia RTX 3080 Images Leak – But We’re Not Convinced!

With the Nvidia 30XX series of graphics cards expected to launch later this year, there is, as you might expect, a lot of speculation surrounding them and exactly what they’ll represent. Well, while we still don’t know much in terms of specifications, however, leaked images courtesy of Videocardz may at least be giving us an idea as to what they might look like and, put simply, if these are accurate, something very different is potentially on the way!

Nvidia 3080 Graphics Card Images Leak

In terms of the design, if this leak is accurate, then we’re certainly going to see something wildly different from Nvidia in terms of their prior ‘founders edition’ style models. There are, however, a number of factors surrounding these images that do need to be taken into consideration.

Starting with one of the most obvious, it’s pretty clear that this graphics card has a very unusual design. Chief among which is the weird PCB layout and also the fact that there are no visible (at least in the images) power connection points. Albeit, as seen with Quatro cards, Nvidia may perhaps be moving them to the side. In addition, though, it does appear that the main aesthetics will be on the top of the GPU rather than the bottom (as looked at when installed). A change that wouldn’t be impossible and, for many, would make a lot more sense than the ‘standard’ designs seen to date.

The bottom line, however, is that this may just be an engineering sample, and, as such, Nvidia may be toying with several other aesthetic designs beyond this.

What Do We Think?

It would, of course, be a fair comment to suggest that these images are fake. We have, after all, seen plenty of ‘drummed’ up images of supposed product launches in the past, and, let’s face it, with 3D printers becoming far more common, it’s getting easier to create more convincing hoaxes.

Having taken a close look at the images, however, while we’re not exactly nailing our flag to the post here, we will at least go as far to say that, despite some irregularities, they do have the potential to be entirely legitimate. Will this be the final form of the Nvidia 3080 though? Well, with a launch expected in the next 2-3 months, we don’t have long to wait before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!