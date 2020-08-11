Nvidia RTX 30XX Custom GPUs Are Ready for Launch

Generally speaking, whenever Nvidia has launched a new top-end graphics card, consumers have largely had to wait a little while (usually a couple of weeks) before being given the option to purchase custom-designs from AIB partners. Not that this, incidentally, is usually a bad thing as most Nvidia ‘Founders Edition’ GPUs often carry a pretty unique aesthetic. So much, in fact, that they are often more desirable with many people.

In a report via Videocardz, however, if you can’t wait to get your hands on a custom Nvidia 3080 Ti, then there might be some excellent news for you. Why? Well, reports are suggesting that custom-designs will be ready and available to purchase on release day.

Nvidia 30XX Custom GPU Designs

Although specific names have not been cited, it is understood that various AIB partners have already confirmed that their custom Nvidia 30XX graphics card designs (likely the 3080 and 3080 Ti) are 100% ready to go. All they are waiting on if for Nvidia to officially launch their new range of ‘Ampere’ GPUs and set the release date.

So, when will the launch happen? Well, at the time of writing, the rumor mill is going overdrive suggesting three separate dates. August 31st, September 9th, and September 17th (albeit, even we have no idea where the latter has come from). As for the release? Well, sometime before the end of September seems pretty nailed on.

What Do We Think?

Acting as partial confirmation, the above image has reportedly been taken from an ASUS concept design for their 3080 Ti graphics card. As such, it does seem to give a pretty firm indication that if AIB partner custom designs are not yet finalized (which seems exceptionally unlikely at this point) then they must, at the very least, be very close.

Will we see custom designs ready to buy on release day though? Well, it seems possible, but we only have 3-5 weeks before we find out for certain!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!