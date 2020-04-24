Nvidia Rumored to be Working on a 5nm GPU Chip

With the release of the Nvidia 3XXX series of graphics cards expected before the end of this year, we will see team green transition itself to a 7nm design similar to AMD. Of course, the only key difference being that while AMD is still attempting to catch-up to the Nvidia 2XXX series, Team Green will be looking to take these new GPUs even further!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, rumors have emerged suggesting that Nvidia is already working on a 5nm GPU chip design. The only real question is, what are they up to?…

Nvidia Begins Secret Work on 5nm Chip Design?

We already know that this 5nm design is not planned for use with their 3XXX series of graphics cards, albeit it will likely be the platform that the 4XXX range takes. Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves there though, something is clearly on the way much sooner than that!

So, what is it? Well, opinion seems to be divided on whether this will be for a workstation-based graphics card or if Nvidia is looking to update their Tegra SoC design. Of the two, Tegra SoC does seem to the most likely first-step as its a platform widely used in their mobile devices and, perhaps most notably, the Nintendo Switch.

What Do We Think?

There are suggestions that this 5nm platform may be specifically designed for a Nintendo Switch 2, but again we feel that while this is possible, it’s probably a little way down the road from any primary launch. I mean, I don’t expect Nintendo to release its next console for at least 3-4 years and I suspect that Nvidia will implement it in something before then. Maybe an updated more powerful Switch? Again, we don’t know!

So, in a nutshell, we’re firmly in the land of speculation. It will, however, be interesting to see what Team Green might have on the way. Albeit, in so far as we can tell, a 5nm isn’t on this horizon, but it might be on the next one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!