Nvidia Say Both the 2080 and TI Can Handle 4K At 60FPS

Since Nvidia revealed their new 20XX line of graphics cards, it’s fair to say that most of the attention fell towards the RTX part of the presentation. It’s certainly been one of the biggest aspects that have not only been pushed by Nvidia, but also the most talked within the tech and gaming community.

Since all the fanfare died down though, there has been concern that the RTX might have its limitations. For example, that it can only really perform at it’s best in 1080p resolution. While Nvidia has yet to comment specifically about its performance in higher resolutions, they have confirmed in a report via DSOGaming that both the Nvidia 2080 and 2080TI will be more than capable of putting 60 frames per second in 4K resolution.

Why This Is Important!

While 4K resolution is exceptionally pretty in games, it is also very taxing on your resources. To have a reasonably fun 4K experience, having a good PC is not only preferential, it’s necessary. As such, for Nvidia to claim that their new top GPU’s are capable of running this resolution with a solid frame rate is very impressive.

A Better Argument To Make Than RTX

While the RTX is clearly the party piece of the new 20XX cards, guaranteeing a solid performance in 4K resolution is going to be far more attractive to what you might term ‘practical’ gamers. If these new GPU’s can really pull 60FPS in such high resolutions, this is going to be a much bigger driving factor in the sales than the RTX.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!Shadow of the Tomb Raider Has Already Gone Gold

