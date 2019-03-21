Nvidia Say Turing Has Outsold Pascal In The First 8-Weeks

Nvidia Turing

Late last year we saw the release of the Nvidia Turing architecture. This was, of course, discussed heavily during the reveal of the 2080/Ti (and, of course, in subsequent 20XX series cards). Despite that, however, it was perhaps somewhat overshadowed by the RTX features.

With it also being used in the 16XX series, however, Nvidia has done well to utilise this latest graphics design.

Despite this, however, there has been more than a few rumours suggesting that sales of the graphics cards were not doing well. In a report via WCCFTech, however, that seems likely to be removed from the reality.

In the report, Nvidia has said that based on the initial launch 8-week period, graphics cards based on the Turing architecture have outsold those from the prior Pascal.

What About Mining?

Well, you see, when Nvidia released the Pascal architecture, although it was initially used in ‘technical’ cards, it saw it’s main release with the 10XX series of graphics cards. This was, however, back in 2016. As such, if you think these figures seem improbable, remember this was well before the cryptocurrency mining craze unfolded.

In addition to this news, however, Nvidia has said that about 90% of it’s user base are currently using cards below the specification of their (practically brand new) 1660 Ti. As such, it seems clear that Nvidia hopes consumers will see this as the logical budget upgrade in the future.

On the whole, however, despite many rumours, it seems Nvidia might be doing ok with their latest graphics card releases.

