Nvidia Says AMD 7nm Design Efficiency “Incomparable” to Theirs

Nvidia Fires Shots at AMD

With the release of AMDs new 7mn node Navi architecture this Summer, many are hoping to see them pull a little closer to Nvidia in terms of performance. While, incidentally, keeping a (hopefully) more friendly price tag.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has fired some pretty hefty shots at AMD stating that a direct comparison between their 12nm design (seen in their 20XX and 16XX series) is “incomparable” to AMD’s 7nm design. This isn’t, for a matter of clarification, him saying that AMD is better either.

What Does He Mean?

Well, put simply, he’s talking about power and temperatures and, in fairness, he does have a point. With the release of the Radeon VII graphics card, while it was a very solid performer, it wasn’t comparable at all to Nvidia in terms of power consumption, noise levels or temperature control.

“If you take our Turing and you compare it against a 7nm GPU on energy efficiency, it’s incomparable. In fact, the world’s first 7nm GPU already exists, and it’s easy to go and pull that and compare the performance and energy efficiency against one of our current GPUs.” – Jensen Huang

While he doesn’t name the Radeon VII specifically, given that it’s the only 7nm GPU currently on the market, we all know what he’s referring to here.

Efficiency

Nvidia has already made it very clear that they have no immediate plans to jump into 7nm design just for the sake of it. A factor they have regularly backed up by claiming (in round about ways) that their 12nm design will always be better than anything AMD could do with 7nm.

While we do harbour hopes that the upcoming AMD Navi graphics card range will be decent, we do suspect that Jensen Huang might ultimately be proven right here.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!