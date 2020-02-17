Nvidia Teases a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Graphics Card May be Coming

Nvidia is well-known for producing graphics cards associated with major gaming releases. It has, however, been a little while now since any was deemed important enough for a custom design. In a report via Videocardz, however, Nvidia has dropped a pretty huge hint that there might be something on the way for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

Nvidia Tease Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Card

Following a Twitter post from Cyberpunk 2077 aimed at Nvidia, they asked whether a ‘limited edition’ GPU would be produced for the games launch.

While Nvidia was a little coy, it did release a teaser image as well as a pretty firm (but non-commital) response that makes it seem more than likely that something is on the way.

So, what will the card be? Well, at this point, it’s entirely all down to speculation. The general ‘feeling’, however, suggests it will be one of three things; a 2080 Super, a 2080 Ti or some yet undisclosed graphics card.

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 (now set for September) will be remarkably close to the date in which we would expect Nvidia to launch their 3XXX series graphics cards. As such, it’s entirely possible that they will use this as a key opportunity to push their ‘flagship’ GPU. Particularly since Cyberpunk 2077 will undoubtedly be one of the most demanding PC games ever created.

For now, however, we just have to wait and see! Interesting things though are clearly on the horizon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!