NVIDIA to End Quadro Driver Support for Windows 7 & 8

As you may be aware, official support for Windows 7 ends on January 14th. Yes, we are less than a week away now until one of the most popular operating systems of all time official enters its ‘end of life’. There is, however, the small matter of curiosity as to how the component market will react to this in terms of if they will continue support.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, we at least have an answer for Nvidia Quadro owners. As of January 14th, Nvidia will be ending driver support for not only Windows 7, but also Windows 8 and all other prior Microsoft operating systems.

Nvidia to End Driver Support for Quadro Windows 7 & 8 Users

To clarify, after January 14th, Nvidia will no longer provide Quadro driver updates for users of the Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2008, or Windows Server 2008 R2 operating system.

Now, admittedly, this isn’t going to be a problem for the vast majority of consumers. For example, those who own one of Nvidia’s standard ‘gaming’ graphics cards should see support continue for the foreseeable future. It does, however, indicate that Nvidia is paying attention to the end-of-life for Windows 7. In other words, even for gaming GPU owners, the writing is on the wall.

For Quadro graphics card owners, however, it really is time to start looking (like it or not) to make the move to Windows 10.

Moving Forward?

For companies or organizations that will find the transition to a more modern operating system difficult, there is reportedly an option for Nvidia to allow for extended support. In those instances, however, the respective people are recommended to contact their Nvidia representative. We should note though, this isn’t guaranteed.

Like it or not though, Windows 10 is clearly the future not only for Microsoft, but also for Nvidia.

What do you think? Do you find this move surprising? Are you still using Windows 7? – Let us know in the comments!