Nvidia to Launch GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (or Super)?

Earlier this week we reported on the news that Nvidia was set to cancel their higher VRAM configurations for both their 3080 and 3070 graphics cards. A move that was more than a little surprising given the weight of evidence suggesting that their development was practically complete with a release likely before the end of the year. Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that rather than potentially being outright canceled, Nvidia may instead just be shifting the goalposts a little in terms of how they will actually be deployed.

Nvidia 3070 Ti/Super?

Following Twitter posts by user ‘Kopite7kimi’, a reliable source of Nvidia news in the past, it is being suggested that a new Nvidia GPU configuration has leaked that would suggest, in terms of comparative performance, that it will sit somewhere between the 3080 and 3070. – The most obvious conclusion is that this will form either the 3070 Ti or the 3070 Super. Albeit, with Nvidia seemingly putting the ‘Super’ branding to bed (likely due to the relative confusion it caused with the 20XX series) the ‘Ti’ does seem the more likely candidate.

Some of the reported specifications of this yet unconfirmed graphics card include:

GA102-150 chipset design

7424 CUDA cores (about 1,500 more than the 3070, but 1,300 less than the 3080)

320-bit memory bus

10GB of GDDR6X memory

GA102-150-KD-A1, 7424FP32, 320bits — kopite7kimi4virgil (@kopite7kimi) October 23, 2020

What Do We Think?

This isn’t the first rumor we have heard surrounding a 3070 Ti graphics card and, as such, while it is all still pending confirmation, it does seem more than likely that, sooner or later, this will happen. With those specifications, however, it could potentially fill an excellent performance gap clearly open between the 3080 and very soon to be released 3070.

As for when it will be released though? Well, again, lacking anything nailed down, we don’t know for sure. I would, however, possibly go as far as to suggest that, like the seemingly canceled VRAM designs, this will arrive before the end of this year.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!